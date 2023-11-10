Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Negotiations still ongoing between NorthPort and Bolick, says coach

    'Hindi ko alam kung nakarating na sa figures. Pero nag-uusap,' says Bonnie Tan
    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    NEGOTIATIONS between NorthPort and Robert Bolick are ongoing even with the PBA season now underway.

    READ: Occasional heckles can't dampen John Amores joy in PBA debut

    Batang Pier coach Bonnie Tan on Wednesday bared discussions between tram management and Bolick raise the possibility of the star guard re-signing with the team.

    “Nandoon ‘yung usap. Hindi ko alam ‘yung word ng negotiations. Hindi ko alam kung nakarating na sa figures. Pero nag-uusap,” said Tan after NorthPort’s win over Terrafirma on Wednesday.

      Tan said there is no time frame on the talks.

      “That I cannot answer but it’s possible,” said Tan, when asked if there is a chance of an agreement being reached this conference. “We have the rights ni Bolick.”

      Restricted free agent

      Bolick is currently a restricted free agent after being released by Fukushima Firebirds two games into the current season of the Japan B.League.

      Under PBA rules, NorthPort still maintains his signing rights even after he signed with the Japan team.

