NorthPort rips NLEX to snap slump, revive playoff hopes

NORTHPORT snapped a three-game losing skid, defeating NLEX, 107-94, on Wednesday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Robert Bolick had 33 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists as the Batang Pier regained their winning ways and improved to 4-5 win-loss, taking eighth place from San Miguel (3-4) due to better winning percentage.

Prince Ibeh and William Navarro also had double-doubles in a game where NorthPort led by as many as 24 points. Ibeh had 22 points, 17 rebounds, and six blocks, while Navarro added 17 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists in his PBA career win.

“Para sa management ito at sa fans ng NorthPort kasi medyo three games in a row, talo tayo tapos heartbreaking loss nung last game. Sana ito na ‘yung start ng winning and we keep winning kasi crucial na ‘yung mga laro,” said NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio.

“At least, a win is a win tapos nakuha ni Will ‘yung first win niya sa PBA. Masaya ako for him,” he added.

NLEX dropped to 3-5 after losing for the third successive time.

Earl Clark tallied 29 points and 15 rebounds, while Kevin Alas had 18 points but NLEX never led after scoring the first three points of the game. The Road Warriors trailed by as many as 24 points after a 13-0 Batang Pier run in the fourth.

Asi Taulava saw action for five minutes to officially play his 23rd season in the PBA, tying the league record of Robert Jaworski.

The scores:

NorthPort 107 – Bolick 33, Ibeh 22, Navarro 17, Chan 12, Sumang 11, Tolentino 10, Calma 2, Balanza 0, Caperal 0, Ferrer 0.

NLEX 94 – Clark 29, Alas 18, Rosales 9, Chua 8, Miranda 7, Paniamogan 6, Ganuelas-Rosser 6, Celda 5, Ighalo 3, Magat 3, Varilla 0, Fonacier 0, Taulava 0.

Quarters: 23-13; 49-36; 80-68; 107-94