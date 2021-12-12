Arwind Santos faces off with SMB in battle of winless teams

ARWIND Santos gets to face his former team for the first time on Sunday when NorthPort plays San Miguel in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup eliminations at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The two teams clash at 3 p.m. in search of their first victory after losing their first two games of the season.

But much of the focus will inevitably be on Santos, who will take on the team he played for over 12 years, winning nine championships and an MVP trophy during that span.

Santos said he will definitely give his all in the contest against San Miguel.

'Hugs for Fajardo'

“Yayakapin ko na lang si June Mar [Fajardo] at [sasabihin] na good luck sa amin,” said Santos of his former San Miguel teammate.

“Alam naman ni June Mar ‘yun. Kilala naman niya ako na it doesn’t matter kung anong team ko. Maglalaro ako para manalo. Sport-sport lang kami ni June Mar.”

“Sabi ko lang sa kanya, ingat ka, susupalpalin kita, popostehan kita. ‘Yun na lang tinitignan ko,” said Santos in jest. “All along, mga coach staff, mga players, alam nila kung paano ako makisama sa kanila. Kilala naman nila ako.”

Even with the trade for Vic Manuel that brought him to NorthPort, Santos said he remains forever grateful to San Miguel, thankful that he was well taken care by top management led by Ramon Ang.

June Mar Fajardo and the Beermen are off to a tough start. PHOTO: PBA Images

Santos said nothing has changed at NorthPort as far as how he gets along with his teammates, some of them much younger than him.

“’Yung Arwind Santos, kahit saan akong bahay, marunong ako makisama. Alam ko ‘yung magagawa kong bagay na mas mabubuo pa kami at mas sumaya. ‘Yun ang Arwind Santos,” he said.

NorthPort hopes to finally claim a victory after suffering a 120-115 loss to NLEX in overtime on Friday. The Batang Pier were already ahead by three late in regulation, until Kevin Alas knocked down three free throws.

San Miguel remained winless since giving up Santos and Alex Cabagnot in separate deals after dropping a 99-94 contest against Alaska on Friday.

