NorthPort, Rain or Shine look to regain winning ways in clash

NORTHPORT and Rain or Shine look to catch up as two struggling teams clash in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

PBA schedule November 4

The tiff between the Batang Pier and the Elasto Painters is set at 5:45 p.m.

Both teams are coming off defeats and a win will fortify their bid for a quarterfinals seat. The two are tied with TNT for eighth place with a 3-4 win-loss record.

NorthPort is on a roller-coaster ride this conference, with the Batang Pier suffering a 104-86 defeat against San Miguel last October 26. The Batang Pier lost despite the presence of William Navarro, who made his debut with the ballclub and scored 14 points.

Rain or Shine is on a two-game skid following its 92-83 defeat against Phoenix Super LPG last October 26.

In the first game, Meralco parades a new import in KJ McDaniels as it takes on league-leading Bay Area Dragons at 3 p.m.

The Bolts have activated McDaniels for game, replacing Johnny O’Bryant, whose stint led to only a 1-5 win-loss record.

Meralco is definitely hoping that a chance of import will result into a different fortune. The Bolts are on a three-game skid after a 113-96 defeat against Rain or Shine.

Bay Area is fresh from a two-week break that saw the Dragons also take a vacation in Boracay before resuming their training.

The Dragons took the lead in the standings with a 6-1 win-loss record after a 130-76 victory over Terrafirma, the 54-point win being the second biggest margin in PBA history.

