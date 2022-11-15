NorthPort, Pido extend aid of typhoon victims in Binan, Laguna

THE NorthPort Batang Pier showed they care.

The team came to the aid of families affected by recent severe tropical storm Paeng by distributing goods and donations in Barangay Sto. Nino, Binan, Laguna.

Coach Pido Jarencio went to the barangay to personally oversee the distribution of the goods over the weekend.

Incidentally, one of NorthPort’s utility staff was among the families affected by Paeng, which brought heavy rains and winds to Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

See: NorthPort's late fightback prevents Terrafirma from ending long slump

On hand to welcome Jarencio and the NorthPort family were Binan City Vice Mayor Gel Alonte along with barangay captain Ceferino Boy Mercado, and councilors Cris Nero and Teddy Placido.

“Masaya na masarap sa pakiramdam yung nakakatulong ang team sa mga tao,” said Jarencio. “At the same time, natulungan din namin yung isang member ng NorthPort staff na taga Laguna rin.”

The city of Binan extended its appreciation to the entire NorthPort franchise of Rep. Mikee Romero, team governor Eric Arejola, team manager Bonnie Tan, assistant Waiyip Chong, and the rest of the team.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

On the court, the Batang Pier are currently on a two-game winning run in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Back-to-back wins against Terrafirma and NLEX had the team enhancing its playoffs bid as it now occupires fifth to sixth places at 5-5 in a tie with Phoenix.

The Batang Pier round out their remaining elimination games against Converge and Barangay Ginebra.