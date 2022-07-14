NorthPort outlasts Phoenix to keep playoff hopes alive

NORTHPORT finally ended its losing skid at six games after defeating Phoenix Super LPG, 95-92, on Thursday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Roi Sumang was one of a host of players who stepped up for Batang Pier, finishing with 18 points as the Batang Pier (3-6) kept themselves in the race for a quarterfinal berth.

Robert Bolick marked his return to the Batang Pier from a sprained ankle by collecting 17 points and eight assists to lead a collective effort for the team.

“Siguro, law of averages, six losses in a row after two wins. Siguro it’s about time na kahit breaks of the game, a win is a win. I’m proud of the group. Kahit naiinjured, lumalaban,” said NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio.

"It’s a total team effort. Everybody is doing their share."

Kevin Ferrer tallied 18 points including a three that padded NorthPort’s slim lead to 94-90 with 1:18 left in the game.

After Bolick made just one free throw, Phoenix still had one last shot to tie the game but Jayson Perkins missed a three.

The loss sent Phoenix to its fifth consecutive defeat - and seventh in nine games - despite the 20-point effort of Matthew Wright. Sean Anthony added 17 points against his former squad.

The scores:

NorthPort 95 – Sumang 18, Ferrer 18, Bolick 17, Malonzo 16, Santos 13, Balanza 6, Ayaay 5, Calma 2, Taha 0, Dela Cruz 0.

Phoenix 92 – Wright 20, Anthony 17, Tio 15, Mocon 14, Lalata 12, Perkins 9, Jazul 3, Rios 2, Muyang 0, Garcia 0, Pascual 0, Serrano 0.

Quarters: 21-28; 44-45; 69-71; 95-92.

