NorthPort opens season against Meralco with Greg Slaughter status still uncertain

NORTHPORT will open the 46th season of the PBA on Friday against Meralco but the question is whether Greg Slaughter will be suiting up.

The Batang Pier will go up against the Bolts in the final game of the opening day tripleheader at 6 p.m. However, there is still no word on whether Slaughter will make his debut with the team on Friday night.

NorthPort management has for far been mum on the status of Slaughter, who according to SPIN.ph sources left for the United States for his vaccination.

Before leaving for the US, Slaughter participated in the full practices and 5-on-5 scrimmages in Batangas.

Slaughter was acquired by NorthPort following an offseason deal that sent Christian Standhardinger to Barangay Ginebra.



NorthPort welcomes rookies, Bolick return

One of the dark horses in the coming conference, NorthPort upgraded its wing and frontcourt positions by drafting 6-foot-6 guard Jamie Malonzo second overall and 6-foot-8 Troy Rike 11th overall in the recent PBA draft.

Robert Bolick and Sean Anthony have also returned from injuries, with Bolick coming off an ACL injury that forced him to miss the rest of the 2020 PBA season. Anthony also missed several games in the bubble due to a hamstring issue.

