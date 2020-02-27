In Fajardo-less PH Cup, NorthPort stands out with C-Stan, Nabong

NORTHPORT also finds itself dealing with injury issue as five players are currently dealing with health issues entering the new PBA season.

Adding to the Batang Pier’s injury list that previously include Robert Bolick and Jonathan Gray were Bradwyn Guinto, Kevin Ferrer, and Sean Anthony.

Their predicament had the Batang Pier not practicing with a complete unit barely a week before the 45th season of the PBA unfurls.

“Actually, nagpapapayat ako ngayon dahil free agent ako,” joked coach Pido Jarencio.

“(Seriously), ready naman tayo. Puro injury pero yung core ng team andiyan, kaya ok naman tayo.”

The presence of Christian Standhardinger and new Kelly Nabong give Jarencio enough optimism about the team’s campaign in the season-opening Philippine Cup.

Nabong, according to Jarencio, should complement Standhardinger well in the frontcourt, noting how the Batang Pier led the league in rebounding before the controversial Fil-Am big man was traded to San Miguel.

Jarencio is most upbeat about the presence of Standhardinger, especially after the Batang Pier reached the semifinals during the season-ending Governors Cup in the Fil-German’s first conference with the franchise.

The NorthPort coach added the absence of injured players June Mar Fajardo and Raymund Almazan and Greg Slaughter taking time off from playing basketball should give the Batang Pier and the rest of the field a great chance of fighting for a playoffs berth, more so the championship.

“Looking at this conference na may Christian kami, kahit paano maba-balance yung liga. At least meron kaming Christian na makakatulong for the team,” he said.