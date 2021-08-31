Here's why NorthPort isn't playing in Week 1 of PBA restart

NORTHPORT has been put by the PBA under its health and safety protocols prior to the restart of the Philippine Cup on Wednesday.

The league released a short bulletin on the matter after fans noticed the Batang Pier were the only team that has no schedule for the period Sept. 1-5 as released by the Commissioner’s Office on Tuesday.

Commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed NorthPort's status but refused to elaborate, although sources bared that some members of the team have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the season restart.

Games will be held at the Don Honario Ventura State University in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Teams were tested on Monday prior to the restart that will have the league undergoing a semi-bubble setup of hotel-venue-hotel during games.

Six teams currently stay at the Quest Hotel in Clark, namely Phoenix, TnT, Meralco, Magnolia, San Miguel, and defending champion Barangay Ginebra.

Blackwater and NLEX are at the Supia Resort, while Alaska, Rain or Shine, Terrafirma, and NorthPort are booked in different accommodations within Clark.

NorthPort currently carries a 1-3 record after absorbing an 87-85 loss against Barangay Ginebra during its last outing on July 30.

