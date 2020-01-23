NorthPort keeps Kevin Ferrer on two-year contract extension

THE remaining third of the Barangay Ginebra players who NorthPort got in the Stanley Pringle trade is staying put.

Kevin Ferrer was signed to a new two-year contract with the Batang Pier last week despite missing almost the entire semifinals of the season-ending Governors Cup due to a foot injury.

Ferrer is now up and about and has already joined the Batang Pier in their practices.

Team manager Bonnie Tan said the former University of Santo Tomas gunner is working double time to get back in shape. He’s even practicing with reigning NCAA men’s champion Letran, where Tan also serves as head coach.

Ferrer signing up with the Batang Pier meant he and Jervy Cruz will remain with the team after being acquired from the Gin Kings middle through last season as part of the Pringle trade.

Sol Mercado, a part of that stunning deal, was recently dealt by NorthPort to Phoenix in exchange for the duo of LA Revilla and Rey Guevarra.

Ferrer and Cruz incidentally, both played for Batang Pier coach Pido Jarencio in college with the UST Tigers.