    NorthPort taps Australian Venky Jois as Commissioner's Cup import

    Jois, 30 and standing 6'8", is an Aussie NBL veteran
    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Venky Jois NorthPort import

    NORTHPORT has tapped an Australian for its import in the coming PBA Commissioner's Cup.

    The Batang Pier are bringing in Venkatesha 'Venky' Jois in the season-opening conference.

    Venky Jois is new NorthPort import

    The 6-foot-8 Aussie is a veteran of the Australian National Basketball League, but also played in countries like Estonia, Croatiia, Japan, Germany, New Zealand, Serbia, and Slovenia,

    The 30-year-old Aussie last played for the North-WestTasmania Thunder in the NBL South season this year.

