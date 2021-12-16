So few options for NorthPort as import Forte likely out vs Ginebra

NORTHPORT is on the lookout for a replacement for injured import Cameron Forte.

The Batang Pier will likely play minus Forte again on Friday when they tackle defending champion Barangay Ginebra at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Coach Pido Jarencio admitted the Batang Pier are now scouring a list of possible replacements for Forte, who is out indefinitely with a knee injury.

"Yes, naghahanap kami," said Jarencio.

NorthPort loses three in a row

With Forte sitting out the last time, NorthPort tumbled to its third straight loss, a close one against San Miguel, 91-88, in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

There was talk about the Batang Pier initially considering the option of tapping the services of a foreign student athlete as a replacement for Forte.

Jarencio however, said the team is already in touch with some US agents about a short list of possible import replacements.

Under current protocols, the Batang Pier can bring in a new import by January at the earliest, considering the wait for a working visa and the quarantine requirements for arriving foreigners.

