PBA team plans practices in an outdoor court

NORTHPORT is looking at an alternative way of conducting workouts as they plan to train in an outdoor court in Metro Manila.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the Batang Pier are now considering holding their trainings in an outdoor basketball court in Greenmeadows, Quezon City just beside their indoor practice facility.

NorthPort has been practicing in Batangas since the league was given a go-signal to train in general community quarantine (GCQ) area.

The outdoor training of NorthPort at Greenmeadows is still subject for approval of the local government, according to the league.

“Kailangan nilang magpaalam sa Quezon City LGU,” said Marcial.

With indoor courts still closed in the NCR+ bubble due to the heightened restrictions until June 15, PBA ballclubs have been training outside Metro Manila, majority of them in Batangas.

NorthPort has been in deep preparations for the coming season, with Greg Slaughter and No. 2 overall draft pick Jamie Malonzo on board for the practices.

Robert Bolick, who missed the bubble last year as he is still recovering from an ACL injury he sustained in 2019, and Sean Anthony, whose hamstring injury hounded his play last season, are also participating in the practices in Batangas.

