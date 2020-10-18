NorthPort down to 11 players as Ferrer out with swollen foot

ANGELES CITY – NorthPort Batang Pier are down to an 11-man rotation against Rain or Shine on Sunday as wingman Kevin Ferrer is down with a swollen right foot.

Ferrer got hurt during the team’s last game against Phoenix Super LPG which the Batand Pier lost, 110-105, in the PBA Philippine Cup.

He woke up the following day with pain and swelling on the injured foot, making his unavailable against the Elasto Painters.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

The 27-year-old Ferrer was in street clothes as he watched the game opposite Rain or Shine behind the NorthPort bench. He also walk around with a slight limp.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ferrer is listed as day to day.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Batang Pier brought along a 13-man roster inside the bubble, although Jonathan Grey has yet to see action as he continues to rehabilitate from offseason surgery after going down with a tear on his right patellar tendon.