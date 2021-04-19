NorthPort signs top rookie picks Jamie Malonzo, Troy Rike

NORTHPORT finally came to terms with its two first-round picks in the last PBA Rookie Draft, including No. 2 overall selection Jamie Malonzo.

The Batang Pier management signed the 6-foot-7 Malonzo and big man Troy Rike to contracts on Monday in the presence of their respective representatives.

Malonzo, the athletic forward out of De La Salle, was signed to a maximum contract while Rike, taken at No. 11 overall, agreed to a two-year deal.

Rike was with agent Marvin Espiritu (Espiritu Manotoc Basketball Management Philippines) while Malonzo was with PJ Pilares )Titan Management Group) as they were presented with their respective NorthPort jerseys by team manager Bonnie Tan.

Malonzo would be wearing jersey no. 3 with the Batang Pier.

Under an agreement reached by the member teams, all newly signed contracts will only take effect once ballclubs begin scrimmages.

