NorthPort center Greg Slaughter leaves for the US. Here's why

NORTHPORT big man Greg Slaughter quietly slipped out of the country last month and went back to the US for his vaccination, sources said.

SPIN.ph learned from sources the 7-foot center opted to have his inoculation done in America like what other PBA players had done previously.

The timetable for Slaughter’s return is not yet known.

Text messages left to NorthPort management have yet to get a reply as of posting time.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Before leaving for the US, Slaughter, 33, had the benefit of joining the Batang Pier in their 5-on-5 scrimmages in Batangas City for at least two weeks.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Before, Slaughter, other PBA players who had themselves vaccinated in the US were Chris Banchero, Marcio Lassiter, LA Tenorio, and rookie Mikey Williams.

Under existing health protocols implemented by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), arriving passengers will have to be quarantined for 10 days upon arrival.

However, fully vaccinated inbound passengers require only seven days of quarantine.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The PBA is looking to open Season 46 by middle of the month, with Commissioner Willie Marcial scheduled to formally present the league’s position for its Philippine Cup opener before the IATF by Wednesday.

The Batang Pier acquired Slaughter in a blockbuster trade with Barangay Ginebra for Christian Standhardinger.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.