As rumors persist, NorthPort insists no plan to trade Standhardinger

NORTHPORT reiterated it is not interested in trading away Christian Standhardinger amid persistent trade rumors.

NorthPort governor Erick Arejola on Tuesday reiterated during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum via video conference on Tuesday that the Batang Pier have no plan to trade their best player.

“We won’t be trading Christian,” said Arejola in a curt reply to the question on whether the team has plans to move the NorthPort big man.

Standhardinger has been the subject of trade rumors even when he was still with San Miguel. And even after he was moved to NorthPort, rumors persisted that the Batang Pier isn’t his final destination.

The rumors grew more persistent the past months, especially after Greg Slaughter went on a sabbatical with Barangay Ginebra, and after Alaska star Vic Manuel expressed a desire to leave the Aces.

Arejola, in fact, admitted that the wantaway Manuel was offered to them in a trade.

Arejola, however, assured that Standhardinger, the 2019 Best Player of the Conference in the PBA Governors’ Cup, is an important piece in the Batang Pier’s campaign in the coming seasons.

“He is a very vital part of the team so we won’t be trading him,” said Arejola.