NorthPort beats Blackwater with team manager calling the shots

NORTHPORT resumed its 2021 PBA Philippine Cup campaign on a high note, overwhelming Blackwater, 98-73, on Thursday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Batang Pier turned a close game into a rout in the second half, claiming their second win in three outings in their first match in 41 days after their restart campaign was delayed for a week by health protocols.

NorthPort improved to 2-3 (win-loss) after a win credited to team manager Bonnie Tan, who was tapped in the interim after the Batang Pier coaches led by Pido Jarencio were put under quarantine due to Covid-19.

Tan, however, is not new to coaching, having won an NCAA championship with Letran. He is also a veteran coach in the college leagues.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Blackwater suffered its eighth loss in as many games during the conference.

Rookie Jamie Malonzo had an impressive all-around game, pouring in 17 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks for the Batang Pier.

Robert Bolick also had a double-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists as NorthPort showed no signs of sluggishness from the long break, their last game being an 87-85 loss to Barangay Ginebra last July 30.

“When I watched them practice, nakita ko talaga na positive sila sa pagiging coach-less na walang nagko-coach sa kanila. Give credit to our captain ball and leaders namin, Sean Anthony and Kevin Ferrer, who took charge in behalf of the coaches. Nandiyan din sila Robert Bolick, mga senior namin, at sila Greg na matured na na professional players,” said Tan.

The Batang Pier were only up by five points at the half, 45-40, when they went on a 28-5 tear in the third quarter to pull away.

Continue reading below ↓

Ferrer had 14 points, while Greg Slaughter tallied 12 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks for NorthPort, which also led by as many as 33 points in the fourth period.

Frank Golla had a team-high 14 points for Blackwater, which missed the services of Kelly Nabong and Baser Amer.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

NorthPort 98 – Malonzo 17, Bolick 17, Ferrer 14, Slaughter 12, Lanete 9, Anthony 9, Onwubere 8, Taha 7, Balanza 2, Grey 2, Faundo 1, Subido 0, Elorde 0, Doliguez 0.

Blackwater 73 – Golla 14, Escoto 10, Cruz 9, Enciso 8, Desiderio 8, Daquioag 7, Torralba 7, Magat 5, Tolomia 5, Paras 0, Dennison 0, Canaleta 0.

Quarters: 25-20; 45-40; 75-53; 98-73.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.