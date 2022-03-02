NorthPort makes it four wins in a row, extends Blackwater skid to 28

NORTHPORT continued its winning ways on Wednesday, beating Blackwater, 116-103, in the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

NorthPort vs Blackwater recap

Robert Bolick marked his return to his mother ballclub after his Gilas Pilipinas stint with 30 points and 11 rebounds as NorthPort extended its winning streak to four games and improve its slate to 4-5 win-loss.

Blackwater’s losing skid is now at 28 games to go 0-9 in the conference despite the 45-point effort of import Shawn Glover.

Jamel Artis had 26 points, five rebounds, and nine assists in a game where he finally took a rest after playing for 45 minutes, while Arwind Santos had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Batang Pier, who led by as many as 20 points in the contest.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“It’s a total team effort. Everybody stepped up especially the first group. Everybody wants to win,” said NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio. “From 0-5, we worked hard for this four straight wins.”

Bolick and Artis led the Batang Pier to a 66-54 halftime lead after combining for 10 points in a 20-7 wind-up by the team.

Santos had nine in the fourth quarter to deliver the blows after Blackwater came to within eight points, 99-91 with Santos converting back-to-back baskets to keep NorthPort in control again.

Jamie Malonzo had 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists for the Batang Pier, while Jerrick Balanza added 10 points.

Desiderio scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while JVee Casio had 13 points and eight assists in another Blackwater defeat.

NorthPort takes on Terrafirma on Saturday, while Blackwater faces TNT on Friday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

NorthPort 116 – Bolick 30, Artis 26, Santos 21, Malonzo 16, Balanza 10, Taha 9, Doliguez 2, Rike 2, Ferrer 0.

Continue reading below ↓

Blackwater 103 – Glover 47, Desiderio 17, Casio 13, McCarthy 11, Paras 6, Amer 5, Melton 3, Ebona 1, Washington 0, Suerte 0, Ambuludto 0, Escoto 0, Ayonayon 0, Baloria 0.

Quarters: 35-28; 66-54; 95-75; 116-103.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.