NorthPort admits Alaska star Vic Manuel offered in trade negotiations

A NORTHPORT official said wantaway Alaska star Vic Manuel was offered to the team, but a move to the Batang Pier appeared remote - for now.

NorthPort governor Erick Arejola confirmed on Tuesday that the Batang Pier were asked if they are in any way interested in Manuel, although he didn’t mention who reached out to the team.

“Vic was offered [to us],” said Arejola. “There were a few discussions na nangyari but nothing really concrete at the moment.”

A Manuel deal to NorthPort, however, seems to be far-fatched at the moment as Arejola said the team is busy in signing their current players as well as assess the coming PBA draft in order to improve the Batang Pier.

“Everyone is excited with the PBA draft. There is a lot of talented players who are expected to join and be part of the league already. That’s our focus also – re-signing players and also looking at the draft to complement kung ano ‘yung kulang natin the past season,” said Arejola.

A few weeks ago, Manuel made a big revelation and said that he wants out of Alaska after six years with the Aces.

Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso reached out to Manuel in a meeting shortly after his statement, but SPIN.ph sources said that the stance of the former Philippine School of Business Administration (PSBA) hasn't changed.