Norman Black on son Aaron: 'He didn't get my height, but he got my confidence'

ANGELES CITY – His son Aaron is off to a good start in his PBA career, but there's no question in Norman Black's mind on who's the better player between them at this age.

“At Aaron’s age I was in the NBA,” he said without batting an eyelash when asked by SPIN.ph who does he think is better between him and Aaron when he was 24 eon years ago. “So I let you answer that.”

“That was the year when I played in the NBA. I was 24.”

Black, now 62, briefly played for the Detroit Pistons during the 1980-81 season before making his way to the PBA as import for Tefilin.

He has not left the country since then and began a colorful career as a player, playing-coach, and later on, as a multi-titled coach.

In a way, he sees something in Aaron that reminds Black a little bit of himself.

“He’s not shy. If Aaron got one thing from me, he didn’t get my height. He simply got my confidence,” said Black. “And he’s not shy to take shots.

“And as long as you have that type of confidence in the PBA, you have a chance to succeed.”