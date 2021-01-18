Norman Black says top rookie award raises the bar for son Aaron

MERALCO coach Norman Black knows the work has just began for son Aaron.

After the young Black emerged the winner of the Outstanding Rookie plum in Sunday’s PBA Special Awards Night, the veteran mentor said the bar has definitely been raised for the Meralco sophomore guard.

“My only message to him now is the expectations will be higher so he has to strive to continue to improve his skills,” said the 63-year-old Black, who is currently with the Gilas Pilipinas training pool inside the ‘Calambubble’ at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

“I’m looking forward and excited to see how he does in the upcoming season.”

The 24-year-old Black made PBA history by becoming the lowest drafted player to win the top rookie plum. Larry Fonacier, a former Ateneo player like Aaron, was the previous record holder as the No. 14 pick in the 2005 draft by coach Yeng Guiao for Red Bull.

It took Black’s multi-titled father to pluck Aaron out of the 2019 draft as he gambled on the 6-foot-1 guard and made him the Bolts’ second-round pick at No. 18.

“I thought Aaron fits as a player we needed on the team, being someone who can do more than one thing,” said the elder Black in quashing the notion he drafted Aaron just because he is his son.

That all the more motivated Black to improve his game and play his best.

“I took the past year as a challenge to be someone deserving to be drafted,” said Aaron.

The young Black was quick to prove his father didn’t go wrong picking him as Aaron became an integral part of the Bolts’ serious run for a place in the Philippine Cup Finals for the very first time during the PBA bubble season.

The Bolts just came a win short of reaching the Finals as Scottie Thompson hit the game-winning three-pointer, 83-80, in the do-or-die Game Five of their semis series against the Barangay Ginebra Kings.

But there was no doubt that Aaron left an indelible mark after posting 7.1 points, 4.09 rebounds, and 2.09 assists during the elimination phase, while shooting a high 39 percent from three-point range.

His effort rewarded him with the Outstanding Rookie award which he won in runaway fashion over Barangay Ginebra’s Arvin Tolentino, Barkley Eboña of Alaska, Aris Dionisio of Magnolia, and Terrafirma’s Roosevelt Adams.

Aaron garnered a total of 2,002 points to the 1,406 points of second placer Tolentino.

Black obviously was a proud father following the awards proceedings held vritually.

“I’m very proud of Aaron because I know the work that he put in last year,” said the Meralco coach. “I’ve been telling him that if you outwork others, something good will happen. So I’m happy he was able to win the award.”