Count raising a kid named Aaron among Black's many accomplishments

NORMAN Black has played in the NBA, won more than his share of PBA championships both as a player and coach, and is one of only a handful of coaches who can say that he has completed a season grand slam.

Now, add raising a kid named Aaron among his many glowing accomplishments.

Why?

Well, the young Black needed only one truncated season to convince people that, one, he is more than just the son of a legend, and, two, that he belongs in the PBA.

Such was not the case when the season started back in January, when Aaron - his draft stock hurt by a forgettable final season at Ateneo - needed to be drafted in the second round by his father for Meralco to make it to the PBA.

"You know, I'm not one to grab credit for the accomplishments of any of my players," says Black, who has coached hundreds of players in a great career, from legends like Mon Fernandez and Hec Calma to rising stars like Chris Newsome.

Continue reading below ↓

"But having said that, I'm proud to see Aaron prove himself out there. He definitely showed that he belongs in the PBA."

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Some fans feel that Aaron owed his break to his father, and they aren't wrong. But proving himself under the circumstances he was thrown wasn't easy.

Continue reading below ↓

Imagine playing your rookie year under a dad who held you to much higher standards than any of your teammates, and at the same time being careful not to arouse any hint that you are being favored by the head coach.

Under such a microscope, the former Ateneo Blue Eagle came out and proved he deserved his PBA chance. In 11 games, Black averaged 7.18 points, 4.06 rebounds, and 2.09 assists in less than 20 minutes a game that his coach was willing to give him.

More than the numbers, the 6-foot-2 guard showed he can be a valuable piece for the Bolts with his high basketball IQ, his team-first approach, a unique offensive arsenal, and a knack for coming through in the big occasions.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Aaron needed just 11 games to prove his critics wrong - and prove that he deserved much more than the 198 minutes of exposure that his dad/coach gave him.

Continue reading below ↓

But there were times during games in the PBA bubble, especially in the semifinal playoffs against Barangay Ginebra, when the younger Black was sitting on the bench when he should be on the floor, something only his dad/coach can explain.

The older Black refused to dwell on that. Instead he is looking forward to the next PBA season when Aaron, having proven himself worthy of his pro league opportunity, plans to take his game to another level.

Aaron is working on that.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

After Meralco's Philippine Cup campaign ended in Game Five of the semifinals against Ginebra, Black took a grand total of three days off - including one to 'see the beach' - before returning to training.

"Three days [off] and, as young players now love to say, he's back in the lab," Norman says, chuckling over his awkward use of millennial speak.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The proud dad refuses to take credit for his son's breakthrough or any aspect of his game for that matter, but he was pretty sure where Aaron got his passion for hard work.

"That he got from me," says Black, beaming with pride.