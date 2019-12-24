ANTIPOLO – There won’t be holiday breaks for Meralco, at least for head coach Norman Black and his coaching staff.

Black said preparation for the 2019 Governors’ Cup finals series against Barangay Ginebra starts Tuesday, Christmas Eve, even with the two-week break by the league to give way to the holidays.

“Definitely, not tonight,” said Black, shortly after Meralco beat TNT, 89-78, on Monday night to complete a 3-2 series victory in the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals.

“But tomorrow, I’ll be back to work, no question,” Black said.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

When reminded that Christmas is on Wednesday, Black responded, seemingly forgetting that the holidays is just around the corner due to the hectic schedule of the Governors’ Cup semifinals in which Game Five was played two days on December 23.

“Christmas is there. You are right, it’s Christmas. It doesn’t seem like it right now,” said Black.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Haven’t had much sleep in the last week and a half. As you know, coaches worry a lot, stress a lot about the games. We also stayed up very late, watching tape, trying to figure out how we are going to come up with strategies for the next game,” said Black.

PHOTO: jerome ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Black though said he will be giving his players the well-deserved time off before heading back into practice in preparation for the finals rematch against Barangay Ginebra, a team Meralco lost to in the Governors’ Cup of 2016 and 2017.

“We will take a couple of days off for the players. I’m gonna say I’ll get back to work, I mean, personally, I’ll start scouting the Ginebra team already,” said Black.