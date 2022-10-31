Norman Black names the two toughest PBA defenders he faced

NORMAN Black stamped his class as an elite scorer in the PBA, ending his career with 11,329 points after averaging 40.2 markers in 282 games to remain immovable atop the list of scoring leaders among imports.

But that doesn’t mean Mr. 100% never had a tough time putting the ball in the hoop over some locals.

Asked on SPIN Zoom In who his most unforgettable PBA defender was, Black gave not just one, but two in 1980s greats Abe King and Chito Loyzaga.

Norman Black on most unforgettable defenders

“Neither one of them was a dirty player,” Black said. “The just played me hard. They made things difficult for me.”

The 6-foot-3 King is a 13-time PBA champion and 1982 Mythical first team member who played most of his career with Great Taste, while the 6-foot-2 Loyzaga is an eight-time All-Defensive Team member and one of the PBA’s 40 Greatest Players who was best known for his time with Ginebra.

“Abe King and I always had the respect for one another where we’d be very physical but nothing dirty,” Black recalled.

“In the case of Chito, we just played the game of tag – who’s going to get the last hit at the end of the game,” he added with a chuckle. “So whoever gets the last hit that game, the other guys gets the first hit the next game, so it was just a matter of wanting to pop each other all the time.”

Their physicality lasted on the court as they all turned into friends outside.

“It’s really interesting because when you finish your career, and then you meet up with these guys, you can feel the respect that comes with that – how you played each other as players,” Black said.

“When I saw Abe King in Canada, it was like I saw a long, lost brother,” he continued. “Kalaban siya, pero long, lost brother because we battled so many times.”

“Same thing with Chito. When I see Chito, it’s like I’m seeing a brother even though we were never kaibigan sa loob ng court.”

