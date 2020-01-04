Black tired of hearing finals losses as Meralco energized to get back at Ginebra

MERALCO coach Norman Black has heard over and over again the fact that the Bolts lost twice to Barangay Ginebra in the finals of the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Now, the Grand Slam coach is definitely looking for a different result as the Bolts look to finally win their first PBA title at the expense of the Gin Kings.

“It certainly a happy time for us to be back in the finals and have a chance to win a championship again. We do recognize that we have lost to Ginebra twice. I’ve been reminded of that over and over again,” said Black.

“But hopefully, it would be a different result this time around,” said Black.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone admitted the two previous losses of Meralco could be the fuel for the Bolts in this finals series.

“The idea that everybody is saying or reminding them that we did win the first two, that also goes to them in their edge because that’s going to make them incredibly hungry. This are all the things that we take into account and we know we have to battle,” said Cone.

“It’s not going to happen in Game One, Game Two, or even Game Three. It’s going to happen sometime after that. Just have to put our best foot forward and play our best basketball,” Cone said.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

And of course, Meralco is a talented team as well.

“It’s going to come down to playing good basketball. I think that’s what both coaches are trying to preach. They are the best defensive team this conference for quite a bit and the best rebounding team in this conference quite a bit. Those are the things that we are going to have to figure out.”

“They went through Talk ‘N Text and got toughened up with Talk ‘N Text. That could be a real edge going into the next series when they are used to playing Game Five, and used to play with that kind of pressure and condition. We know that these are the things that we have to battle,” said Cone.

The Bolts have a different look compared to the two previous times they faced Barangay Ginebra in the finals with the team making deals over the course of last year, acquiring the likes of Raymond Almazan, Allein Maliksi, and John Pinto.

The conference also saw the development of rookie Bong Quinto after he flourished to the additional playing time given to him by Black.

“We have a different team. We are probably more balanced this year, a little bit stronger. We have a bigger guy in the paint in Raymond Almazan. We have new additions who helped us a lot this conference. And of course, we have AD (Allen Durham), who’s been really our rock so far this conference that has really helped up get back to this point,” said Black.

Continue reading below ↓

Black, however, said Barangay Ginebra will remain a tough match-up for Meralco even with the changes in its roster.

“We know we are up against tough competition. Ginebra is not only talented, they are big, and they are well-coached. But we are up to the challenge and we will be ready to go in the first game,” said Black.