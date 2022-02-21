Norman Black in good company after eclipsing 700-win mark as PBA coach

NORMAN Black became the second PBA coach to eclipse 700 wins following Meralco’s win over Rain or Shine on Sunday.

Norman Black joins 700-win club

Black captured his 701st win of his career after the Bolts beat the Elastopainters, 93-88, on Sunday. Only Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone has more victories than Black with 970 after the weekend games.

The 11-time PBA champion had little to say about the feat, only saying that it meant he has been coaching for a long time in the league.

“That’s a lot of wins. I had no clue about something like that. First time I ever heard it. You know what it means, it means I’ve been around for a long time. I’ve been coaching for a long time,” said Black.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 64-year-old Black actually won his 700th game at the expense of Cone’s Ginebra, beating the Gin Kings, 101-95, last February 13.

Black’s victories included his tenure with San Miguel where he won a grand slam in 1989 early in his coaching career. He also coached with the RFM franchise, Sta. Lucia, and TNT, before moving to Meralco in 2014.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The 700-win mark is also another feat Black has alongside Cone. Cone and Black are in the top three in titles won by a PBA coach, with Cone at the top with 23. Only Baby Dalupan is between them with 15 crowns with Crispa, Great Taste, and Purefoods.

“That’s good company. Very good company,” Black said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.