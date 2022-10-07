Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Bolts miss coach Black as Dyip welcome back Cardel

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Johnedel Cardel Terrafirma
    The Dyip welcome back Johnedel Cardel.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    AS Terrafirma welcomed back coach Johnedel Cardel, its Meralco’s turn to miss the services of its veteran mentor.

    Why Norman Black is absent

    Coach Norman Black failed to call the shots for the Bolts in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup game against the Dyip on Friday due to health and safety protocols.

    Deputy Luigo Trillo called the shots for the team as it seeks to make the win column for the first time after losing its first two games this conference.

    The set up is nothing new to the Bolts, who was also handled by Trillo for a few number of games during the Philippine Cup when Black went to the US for a month to visit his late mother.

    Cardel meanwhile, was back on the Terrafirma bench after missing its last two outings also due to health and safety protocols.

      Assistant coach Gian Nazario handled the Dyip in the absence of Cardel.

      Like the Bolts, the Dyip are likewise winless in three games.

