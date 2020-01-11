Norman Black glad to end run of futility in Lucena with crucial Game Two win

LUCENA – Meralco finally overcame its struggles at the Quezon Convention Center, and it came at the most crucial time as the Bolts beat Barangay Ginebra to tie the series up at one game apiece in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals.

The Bolts’ 104-102 win on Friday night was their first in three games here at the Quezon capital, and Meralco coach Norman Black is just glad to break a record that has haunted him as well as the team.

“I don’t think I’ve never won in Lucena,” Black said. “I know I lost to Magnolia here recently and I lost to Ginebra recently also. So it’s nice to get a win here. It’s almost a little big scary coming here considering that I never won in Lucena City.”

The Bolts last saw action at the Quezon Convention Center in the first game of the 2017 PBA Governors’ Cup where Meralco lost.

“It’s a huge win for us. It’s the only reason we came to Lucena. Just try to tie this series up. We didn’t want to go back to Manila 0-2,” said Black.

Black was glad that Meralco started out strong thanks to the three-pointers of Nards Pinto before other players from the bench stepped up led by Nico Salva. Allen Durham and Chris Newsome replicated their play in the series opener with superb play in Game Two before Baser Amer hit timely shots to keep the Bolts’ lead.

“We really had to work for this one. We got off to a good lead in this game but of course, we played Ginebra so they never game up. They were able to get back to the basketball game. We pulled away a little bit in the end but they made three threes in the last I think 30 seconds in the game it seemed like,” Black said.

Black lauded the bench for stepping up after a 91-87 Meralco loss in Game One.

“My bench really stepped up and played very, very well today and really helped the team. Nico Salva gave us a lift, Nards Pinto gave us a lift, even Anjo Caram came in and gave us a lift. It’s very good that Baser Amer hit timely shots in the end,” said Black.

Moving forward, Black hopes that Meralco will be able to sustain their play particularly their three-point shots where he hit a PBA finals franchise record 16 threes.

“You never know when it’s going to come. Lastgame, we couldn’t hit the side of the ocean so we never know when it’s going to fall. We did little shooting yesterday before this game so the guys just came in with more confidence and they were able to knock down shots,” said Black.

“I think it was also the determination of not wanting to go down 0-2 (that we won this game),” the Grand Slam coach added.