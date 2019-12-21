Black glad to see Meralco control boards the way he knows Bolts can

ANTIPOLO – Of all the games in the PBA Governors’ Cup, Meralco simply refused to lose in this one.

The Bolts extended the semifinal series to a deciding Game Five on Saturday night when they defeated TNT, 95-83, at the Ynares Center to get another shot at a return trip to the finals against Barangay Ginebra.

The rubber match is set on Monday at the same venue.

Meralco coach Norman Black said there was a lot of positive vibes with the team even though the Bolts suffered a 101-97 loss to the KaTropa on Thursday to move one defeat away from elimination.

“Everybody was really attentive in practice when it came to making adjustments for our game plan in this game,” said Black.

That attitude in practice also translated in Game Four.

“A lot of people didn’t want to lose tonight led by Allen Durham. He was very productive for us. Everybody contributed on offense. More than the offense, we were on the same page defensively. We did a much better job rebounding the basketball particularly in the second half when the game was on the line,” said Black.

After Game Three, Black put major emphasis on rebounding where the Bolts gave up a lot. And the Bolts responded by grabbing 52 as compared to TNT’s 38 including a 19-14 output on the offensive end.

“Rebounding has been our strength this conference. We are the number one rebounding team in the league. When I say that, I don’t mean we grab the most rebounds, but I always go by the point-rebound differential between what we get and what the other teams get to when we play against. We have the highest differential in the league,” said Black.

“But in this series, we have been giving up a lot of offensive rebounds particularly last game. We just want to really try to fix that. It’s not something you can fix in practice because I have to save the energy of the players for games right now coming down the stretch. It’s something that we just talk about. We have been a good rebounding team the entire year then we are not going to let rebounding decide whether we are going to lose or not. It has to be something else. Everybody contributed more tonight as far as the rebounds is concerned,” said Black.

The victory in Game Four came after the Bolts had a slow start in which they trailed, 17-4, in the first quarter, the biggest deficit for both teams in the game. But that early deficit didn’t stop Meralco from showing determination to extend the series.

“We seemed a little bit nervous at the start, particularly Raymond Almazan who lost control of the ball a couple of times, lost a rebound. But I told the players before the game, no matter what happened in the game, we just have to stay together because the game might go down to a last second shot. And you always want to keep your composure. Even if you are down, just stick together and pick each other up, and carry each other.”

“That’s what they did. They didn’t get discouraged by the slow start and slowly, we were able to grind our way back to the game,” said Black.