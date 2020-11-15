Black no longer has any emotional attachment to SMB: 'I've moved on a long time ago'

THE coach that ended San Miguel’s dynasty in the Philippine Cup is the same person who also brought glory to the Beermen franchise in the PBA.

Meralco coach Norman Black essayed the Bolts’ victory over San Miguel in the rubber match of their PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, 90-68, ending the five-year reign of the Beermen in the all-Filipino conference.

Thirty-one years ago, Black was the same coach that led the Beermen to a rare grand slam after ruling the Open, All-Filipino, and Reinforced Conferences in the 1989 season.

That fact is the last thing in the mind of the 63-year-old coach.

“I’m so focused on Meralco and the company and trying to reward them for all their patience and sticking with us and supporting us,” said Black, the San Miguel head coach from 1985 to 1996, when asked about ending the San Miguel dynasty.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I’m not really thinking about San Miguel that much. I think all of you guys know that I probably have the best part of my career with San Miguel as a player and as a coach. But at the same time, I’ve moved on a long time ago.”

Now, Black is writing a new chapter in the story of Meralco, which is making a rare semifinal appearance in the conference without imports.

Living up to their coach’s billing as the best team he has handled in the Philippine Cup since joining the franchise in 2014, Meralco overcame a twice-to-beat advantage by San Miguel to set up a best-of-five semifinal series against Barangay Ginebra.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Black refuses to get carried away by the win over the five-time defending champions, knowing the Bolts still have a lot of work to do in its series against Ginebra.

The Meralco coach said the loss doesn’t take anything away from the greatness of this SMB era,

Continue reading below ↓

“Breaking their five-year championship streak, that says they are also great because they won five straight championships. We are just happy to be here. It just happened to be the San Miguel team that we have to go through,” said Black.