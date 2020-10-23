Norman Black believes an import can join him in 10,000-point club

MERALCO coach Norman Black believes that someday, a PBA import will be able to reach 10,000 points like the way he did exactly 32 years ago.

According to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon, Black amassed his 10,000th point on October 23, 1988 while playing for San Miguel. Black ended up with a total of 11,329 points in his career as import in the PBA.

Black hopes that he won’t be alone in that list of imports who breached the 10,000-point mark.

“I hope one day, some import comes along and breaks that record. You’ll never know. It may happen.”

And his bet on who is capable of breaking it?

“It could be Allen Durham. It could be Justin Brownlee. You never know. Those guys might do it,” said Black.

Durham and Brownlee, however, have a lot of catching up to do if they plan to reach the 10,000-point club.

Brownlee, the popular Barangay Ginebra reinforcement and even a candidate to become a naturalized player for Gilas Pilipinas, has 3,851 points in his PBA career, while Durham, the resident Meralco import of Black, has 2,512 points.

Although he is the kind of person who doesn’t keep track of those feats, Black is nevertheless honored to be a part of the elite club.

“I didn’t really notice it was the anniversary to be quite honest with you. I don’t really follow the statistics the way Fidel does. I knew that I had scored over 10,000 points but I didn’t know this was the day that I did it. It’s a proud moment. I’ve been in the league for a long time. I played for a long time as a player. More than anything else, I just want to be known for being productive and for being a winner. I’m very proud of that accomplishment of scoring over 10,000,” said Black.

“Hey, I love the PBA. I’ve been in the PBA probably the longest of anybody who’s still here. Myself and Willie Marcial. I wish the league continued success,” said Black.

