    Norbert Torres, Anton Asistio rewarded with two-year ROS extensions

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Norbert Torres and Anton Asistio sign their new contracts in the presence of ROS team governor Mamerto Mondragon, head of basketball operations Caloy Garcia, assistant team manager Jireh Ibanes, and Marvin Espiritu, the manager of both Torres and Asistio.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    NORBERT Torres and Anton Asistio have been signed to fresh two-year contracts by Rain or Shine, the PBA club announced on Thursday.

    Torres, a solid big man out of La Salle, gets a new contract in his third season with the Elastopainters while Asistio was rewarded with a two-year extension even before his one-year rookie contract expires.

    Key players

    The contract signing was witnessed by team governor Mamerto Mondragon, head of basketball operations Caloy Garcia, assistant team manager Jireh Ibanes, and Marvin Espiritu, the manager of both Torres and Asistio.

    Torres was one of the key players of the Elastopainters during the Philippine Cup where he averaged 6.7 points and 3.3 rebounds.

      Asistio was also a revelation in his first conference with the club that took him in the second round at 22nd overall in the last draft.

      The former Ateneo Blue Eagles guard averaged 5.7 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, while shooting 31.4 percent from threes.

