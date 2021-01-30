Noli Eala: Any team with no intention to win has no business being in PBA

THE goal of each PBA teams should be to win championships. Anyone which doesn’t have that mindset should not be in the league.

That was the opinion of former PBA commissioner Noli Eala in what appeared to be a critical take on the blockbuster trade between Terrafirma and San Miguel involving CJ Perez.

Terrafirma confirmed on Friday that it is trading Perez, the 2019 Rookie of the Year and First Mythical Team member, to powerhouse San Miguel for Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Russel Escoto, Gelo Alolino, and a 2021 first-round draft pick.

Although he didn’t mention any team in the tweet, Eala appeared to take exception to the move of Terrafirma to trade away its franchise player to a star-studded team like the Beermen.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Eala said he doesn’t blame any team for doing everything possible in order to win a championship, similar to what San Miguel did in pulling off a trade to acquire a big name player in Perez.

Continue reading below ↓

But Eala sees a problem if a team appears to have no plans of strengthening its lineup for a better chance at taking home a PBA crown.

“PBA teams will do everything to win. That’s inherent in competition. It’s up to the PBA to ensure propriety in trades that are supposed to achieve that goal while keeping league integrity,” wrote Eala.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Now those that have no intention of winning championships have no business being in the PBA,” added Eala.

Continue reading below ↓

Eala wrote the tweet hours after the Dyip made another controversial deal like the one it did in 2017, when the team then-known as Kia dealt the No. 1 draft pick overall to SMB in exchange for Rashawn McCarthy, Ronald Tubid, Jay-R Reyes, and a 2019 first-round pick.

Christian Standhardinger turned out to be the first pick of the 2017 draft.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The Perez deal, meanwhile, is now waiting for the approval of the PBA trade committee, which will now weigh whether the deal is fair or not.