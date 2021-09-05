Noli Eala on PBA season: 'It's full bubble or no games'

FORMER PBA commissioner Noli Eala cast doubt on Sunday that the pro league can complete a semi-bubble season without a major hitch.

After completing one conference in a bubble set-up last year, the league PBA has mounted the 2021 season under a semi-bubble system where teams' movements are restricted to home and venue and back.

The semi-bubble season, however, has been hit by a month-long stoppage after quarantine restrictions were raised in Metro Manila and two postponements when it was resumed in Bacolor, Pampanga.

While the semi-bubble system worked with the NBA last season, Eala doesn't see it as practical under the current Philippine set-up.

Mounting a bubble may entail a huge financial cost, but Eala stressed the only way for the PBA to contiuously hold the Philippine Cup without further interruption is to adopt the same formula it did inside Clark, Pampanga last year.

"I have always believed that its full bubble or no games," said the former PBA chief on Twitter on Sunday. "No such thing as semi-bubble under PH conditions."

Ginebra vs Meralco postponed

Eala made the sentiment known after the league was forced to postpone a game for the second straight day in view of its current health and safety protocols.

The Ginebra-Meralco game on Sunday had to be moved to another date as per the PBA's health guidelines.

The deferment came after the Alaska-San Miguel encounter on Saturday also had to be called off due to the same health reason.

