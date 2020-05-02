No trades, free-agent deals allowed during PBA suspension

THE PBA has disallowed any player transactions such as trades during the suspension of games of the 2020 season brought about by COVID-19.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the league’s board approved such status quo during a video conference on Saturday where the governors discussed plans for the remainder of the year.

Aside from trades, signing of free agents and new players are also not allowed during the time period before the resumption of practices.

Marcial also said the board has agreed that teams will continue to have the rights to their players with expiring contracts during the suspension of the 2020 season.

The PBA commissioner also added teams will then be given a five-day grace period starting from the first day of resumption of practice to negotiate and sign their player with expired contracts. If no deal is reached, the player becomes a free agent.

Such rules will be in effect on the assumption that the 2020 season will be played. The PBA is no longer ruling out the cancellation of the season following the extension of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila and other areas.

During the same board meeting attended by all governors led by chairman Ricky Vargas via video conference, the PBA penciled August for the league to decide whether they will either held a one-conference tournament or cancel the entire 2020 season.