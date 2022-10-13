JVee Casio's return delayed as groin injury slow to heal

THERE is still no time table for JVee Casio's return as his groin injury has not fully healed, according to Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia.

Vanguardia said the 36-year-old Casio was supposed to return on Friday for Blackwater’s next game against Terrafirma, but that will no longer happen.

“I was hoping na next game maglaro pero sabi, hindi pa rin kaya sa Friday. Medyo may setback,” said Vanguardia. “Hopefully after Friday’s game, ‘yung the next one [makalaro na].”

Casio has not played this conference after injuring his groin while doing squats in training, according to Vanguardia. Casio previously had a sprain during a tune-up game against Bay Area Dragons.

The 36-year-old Casio was one of the key players on offense for Blackwater last conference where he averaged 11.8 points, second behind rookie Ato Ular.

Blackwater is coming off an 87-83 loss to NorthPort on Wednesday where the Bossing lost an eight-point fourth quarter lead to slip to 2-3 win-loss record.

“Sinabi nga ni team manager, we need you,” said Vanguardia.

“With or without JVee, we played a good enough game to win it. Cam was able to score pero ‘yung production ng locals after Troy and Baser, wala na,” said Vanguardia.

