Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Jul 22
    PBA

    Arvin Tolentino hopes to rejoin Ginebra deep into playoffs

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Arvin Tolentino street clothes
    Arvin Tolentino doesn't need to go into surgery for his injured shoulder.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    ARVIN Tolentino won’t undergo surgery on his left shoulder injury, opening the possibility he could rejoin Barangay Ginebra should the team go deep into the playoffs of the PBA Philippine Cup.

    Arvin Tolentino injury update

    The third-year stretch 4 said on Thursday going under the knife has been ruled out following his check up with renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Raul Canlas.

    “Therapy lang,” he curtly said when asked about his condition after the Kings ended their elimination round campaign with a 100-93 win over the Phoenix Fuel Masters at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    “In two weeks siguro,” Tolentino added, raising hopes of him returning to the Ginebra lineup especially if the team makes it to the semifinals.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Coach Tim Cone welcomed the thought of Tolentino no longer needing to undergo operation.

      “It’s kind of status quo as far as I know,” he said.

      Tolentino missed his third straight game with the Kings since hurting his shoulder in practice a day before their game against Meralco Bolts, a team they could likely play in the best-of-three series in the quarterfinals.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      PBA Updates
      topicArwind SantostopicPaul LeetopicLeo AustriatopicNorman BlacktopicCalvin AbuevatopicChot Reyes
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Arvin Tolentino doesn't need to go into surgery for his injured shoulder.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again