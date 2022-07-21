Arvin Tolentino hopes to rejoin Ginebra deep into playoffs

ARVIN Tolentino won’t undergo surgery on his left shoulder injury, opening the possibility he could rejoin Barangay Ginebra should the team go deep into the playoffs of the PBA Philippine Cup.

The third-year stretch 4 said on Thursday going under the knife has been ruled out following his check up with renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Raul Canlas.

“Therapy lang,” he curtly said when asked about his condition after the Kings ended their elimination round campaign with a 100-93 win over the Phoenix Fuel Masters at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“In two weeks siguro,” Tolentino added, raising hopes of him returning to the Ginebra lineup especially if the team makes it to the semifinals.

Coach Tim Cone welcomed the thought of Tolentino no longer needing to undergo operation.

“It’s kind of status quo as far as I know,” he said.

Tolentino missed his third straight game with the Kings since hurting his shoulder in practice a day before their game against Meralco Bolts, a team they could likely play in the best-of-three series in the quarterfinals.

