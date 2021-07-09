When will the PBA welcome back fans to its games?

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    THE PBA is hopeful that fans can return to venues later in the 2021 season.

    PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said fans will not be allowed in the Philippine Cup which opens on July 16 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City to avoid the games becoming a super-spreader amid the pandemic.

    Marcial, though, is not discounting to the possibility that fans can be welcomed back to the venue once the COVID-19 situation in Metro Manila improves.

    Other leagues in the world such as the NBA and China have now allowed fans at full capacity, while Japan and Korea have limited spectators. That would not be the case for the PBA.

    “Wag na muna,” said Marcial. “Baka sa playoffs ng second conference, sana may fans na tayo doon."

    Marcial said the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), during his meeting with the Technical Working Group, also discouraged allowing spectators into games, even on a limited capacity.

      Marcial also assured that only essential persons will be allowed inside the venues.

      One of the protocols that the PBA is implementing is that teams that are scheduled to play during a particular date will only be allowed to enter the venue at a particular time.

      Teams are required to leave the arena immediately after the match.

