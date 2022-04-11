No PH Arena gig for Meralco, Ginebra if finals reach Game 7

THERE won’t be any PBA finals game to be held at the Philippine Arena if ever the Governors’ Cup title series between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco reaches the full route.

PBA Finals Game 7 venue

A possible Game 7 instead, will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on April 22 should there be an extension of the best-of-seven series.

The PBA formally released the remaining schedule of the finals on Monday prior to Game 4 this coming Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Games 5 and 6 (if necessary) will still be held at the Big Dome, before the series shifts back to MoA should there be a Game 7.

The league initially tinkered of bringing the championship series again at the Bocaue playing venue given the crowd attendance the Kings-Bolts rivalry had attracted in its previous three meetings in the finals.

Their second title showdown in 2017 actually drew the biggest indoor crowd of 54,086 to watch a team sports in the country as Ginebra beat Meralco, 101-96, in their winner-take-all Game 7.

But the ongoing title series are drawing in the crowd as well in this time of the pandemic.

Game 3 at the MoA last Sunday attracted the biggest PBA gate attendance in the last three years with 16, 104 as the Bolts battled back from an early 13-point deficit to nip the reigning champions, 83-74.

