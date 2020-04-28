No plan to cut PBA players' salaries amid stoppage, says Marcial

NO cuts in the monthly pay of PBA players will imposed even after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced the indefinite suspension of the league’s 45th season.

Not yet, anyway.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said no team owner or board of governor has so far raised the issue seven weeks since the imposition of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) owing to the worsening health crisis.

But he’s not discounting that possibility if and when someone broaches the idea when the league board holds another online meeting this week.

“As of now wala pa naman. Status quo pa rin.” said Marcial. “Parehas pa rin ang salary nila.”

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

Continue reading below ↓

That won’t be the case for the NBA – the PBA’s prototype – starting next month when players take a 25 percent pay cut following the suspension of the season at the onset of the pandemic outbreak.

The deduction starts on May 15 as agreed upon by both NBA and the NBPA (National Basketball Players Association), meaning players will still receive their full salary by the end of April.

The league has lost millions in terms of revenues since the shut down last March 11 that NBA officials began negotiating with the NBPA about the pay reduction to help franchises cut on their respective cost.

Crucial in the talks is the inclusion of a ‘force majeure’ clause in the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that allows the league to cut salaries in the event of an "extraordinary, unforeseen circumstance" like war, natural disaster, or pandemic.

So does the PBA have the same clause in the contracts of their players?

Continue reading below ↓

At least two team officials said there is none, citing that a pay cut depends solely on talks between player and team management.

“Wala, usually sa mga ganyan its between players and top management,” cited one team executive, who refused to be named as he’s not in the position to officially speak on behalf of the franchise.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Marcial also refused to directly comment on the matter, but admitted the board will definitely take it up if there’s anyone who would raise the issue.

While the agenda has yet to be tackled, the commissioner said he’s been in constant consultation with legal minds about it.

“Tinitignan din natin 'yung legality niyan,” he said.

With just a game played into the league’s 45th season, Marcial admitted the PBA has also lost revenues in millions as a total of 46 games has been put on hold as of Sunday (April 26), including two provincial outings.

Continue reading below ↓

The commissioner said the league has a number of games it has to play as per contract agreement with sponsors for the entire season.

“Although understood naman yung sitwasyon, pero sa bilang ng laro pa lang kulang na kulang na yung liga,” he said.

And it doesn’t help either that the government extended the ECQ in the National Capital Region to at least until May 15.

Even if Metro Manila eases into a moderate quarantine after the grace period, Marcial said resuming the season is not even guaranteed.

“Unti-unti 'yang lifting ng quarantine, pero ang tanong papayagan na ba nila ang mass gathering?” he asked. “Kahit pa totally lifted na ang quarantine, pero hindi allowed ang mass gathering, hindi pa rin tayo papayagang makalaro.”

In parting, Marcial though commends all PBA teams and players for initiating fund drives and donations that benefitted hospitals, medical health workers, and people in need in this time of the health crisis