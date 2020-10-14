No more dark glasses for Mark Dickel as TnT consultant starts to recover from allergy

ANGELES CITY – The sunglass is no longer there, but the allergy remains.

Although his eyes are getting better, TnT active consultant Mark Dickel is still sensitive to light after suffering from the illness upon arriving in the PBA bubble.

Dickel no longer had the dark shades on when the Tropang Giga played Terrafirma on Tuesday night in the Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

But he continues to be color blind, according TnT mentor Bong Ravena.

“Nahihirapan pa ring siyang mag-distinguished ng kulay,” said Ravena, adding Dickel had a hard time recognizing the Tropang Giga’s blue uniform among its coaching staff.

“Ito nga (pointing to his polo shirt) hindi niya alam anong kulay,” he added.

As precaution, Dickel had his entire room darkened a little bit.

“I’m just trying to get them back to normal,” said the 43-year-old New Zealander.

“I have bad allergies here. And light really affects them,” he added. “My eyes are super light sensitive right now.”

Sunglass or no, however, Dickel and the Tropang Giga are on an early roll, winning their first two games in the bubble to take the early lead.

