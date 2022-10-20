Rosser vs Rosser will have to wait, again, as Brandon out for NLEX

THE match-up between the Ganuelas-Rosser brothers Brandon and Matt in the PBA will have to wait, again.

Brandon, 28, didn’t play for NLEX on Wednesday in its 110-101 win over TNT after being placed under health protocols, according to a team official, missing the opportunity to play against his older brother Matt, 32.

Apparently, the two have not played against each other in the PBA.

During the PBA Philippine Cup, Brandon also didn’t suit up for Blackwater during its season opener against TNT last June 9 as he was still recovering from a finger injury sustained while playing for Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

Matt played in that June game and gave a good account of himself with his two points, five rebounds, one assist, and two steals.

On Wednesday, Matt suited up for three minutes and went scoreless but grabbed one rebound versus NLEX.

Even though he hasn’t played against his older brother, Brandon has been on the winning end on both occasions.

Blackwater beat TNT, 85-79, in that June game in the Philippine Cup, while NLEX defeated TNT, 110-101, in the Commissioner's Cup in head coach Frankie Lim’s first win as Road Warriors coach.

After stints with Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League and Limitless App in the PBA 3x3, Brandon moved up to the PBA where he became the No. 1 pick in the Season 47 draft held last May, eight years after Matt was selected fourth overall by NLEX in the 2014 draft.

