No Brownlee Jr, but several players’ sons sign up for Batang PBA revival

THE son of Justin Brownlee won’t be around for the revived Batang PBA as earlier rumored.

But a number of players’ children will be suiting up when the 17th season of the youth developmental league comes off the wraps on May 7.

The sons of Marc Pingris, Gabe Norwood, RJ Jazul, and coach Chito Victolero are some of those who have enlisted for the 2023 edition of the meet which makes a comeback after a three-year absence due to the health pandemic.

Also seeing action are the sons of Benjie Paras, Kirk Collier, Chico Lanete, Homer Se, and Eric Reyes.

Justin Brownlee Jr, the 11-year-old son of the Barangay Ginebra resident import and Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player, was reportedly going to play in the tournament, but a check with the PBA bared the young Brownlee isn’t listed in either the U12 and U14 divisions, respectively.

A total of 20 teams consisting of 16 players each will be participating in both divisions.

Games will be played at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig, FilOil-EcoOil gym in San Juan, and in selected campuses in the metropolis.

Previous players’ children who took part in the past editions of the tournament include the sons of Ranidel De Ocampo, Ronaldo Tubid, and Larry Fonacier.

Kieffer and Thirdy Ravena, Aaron Black, Matt and Mike Nieto, Gian Mamuyac, Kobe Paras, Jolo Mendoza,Jay Javelosa, Migs Aytona, Baileys Acot, among others, were some of the alumni of the Batang PBA program.

