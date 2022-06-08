NLEX rallies from 16 down vs Terrafirma to jumpstart PH Cup bid

NLEX came back from a 16-point deficit to beat Terrafirma, 105-102, in a brilliant debut to its PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup campaign at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Kevin Alas, Calvin Oftana, and JR Quinahan spearheaded the second-half attack of NLEX after it trailed, 41-25, in the second period.

Alas finished with 24 points, while Oftana made a solid comeback after a hand injury by finishing with 18 of his 20 points in the fourth period in the NLEX win.

Quinahan had 12 of his 18 points in the third period as NLEX was able to put itself in the game after cutting the deficit to only six, 76-71.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said Terrafirma’s showing in the first half didn’t surprised him.

“Magaling ang team na ‘to,” said Guiao, referring to the Dyip. “May size sila, kumpleto sila sa piyesa, may materyales, tapos ‘yung first half namin, sobrang sama ng shooting namin.”

“Kasama na rin ‘yung malas tapos we have to credit their defense. Pero nung nakuha na namin ‘yung rhythm namin, nakabawi kami sa second half,” said Guiao.

Don Trollano had 15 points and eight rebounds, while Justin Chua had 13 points for NLEX.

Juami Tiongson and Aldrech Ramos scored 18 points apiece for Terrafirma, while Joshua Munzon tallied 15 points.

Tiongson kept the game close with a running shot, 98-94, but Oftana and Alas nailed key baskets to increase the lead to eight points with 1:13 left in the game.

The scores:

NLEX 105 – Alas 24, Oftana 20, Quinahan 18, Trollano 15, Chua 13, Rosales 7, Paniamogan 5, Nieto 3, Miranda 0, Soyud 0, Varilla 0, Ighalo 0, Semerad 0.

Terrafirma 102 – Tiongson 18, Ramos 18, Munzon 15, Daquioag 14, Gabayni 12, Cahilig 7, Go 7, Camson 5, Gomez de Liano 4, Balagasay 2, Calvo 0, Enriquez 0, Mina 0.

Quarters: 17-18; 31-47; 71-76; 105-102.

