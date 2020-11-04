Rejuvenated NLEX takes down another conference giant in Rain or Shine

NLEX secured its second straight win on Wednesday after beating Rain or Shine, 94-74, in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

Kevin Alas and Jericho Cruz exploded in the second half as the Road Warriors improved their chances of making it to the quarterfinals after raising their win-loss record to 3-5.

After a slow start to the PBA bubble, NLEX has won back-to-back games, doing it against the top teams in the league. Last October 29, the Road Warriors handed league-leading TNT their first loss.

The Road Warriors, this time, have the Elastopainters, who entered the morning match in second place in the standings, as their victims with Alas and Cruz once again picking up the slack on offense for their team.

Rain or Shine dropped to 4-2 with the defeat.

“I think one big development for us is we are getting in better shape,” NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said. “Nung nag-umpisa kami, mahirap. We are not really in good shape. Our defense was lousy. Our last few games, we were playing good defense.”

Alas finished with 18 points including 13 in the first half, but also nailed key baskets in the third period. He hit a three to increase the lead to 11 on their way to a 64-57 NLEX lead entering the final canto.

Cruz contributed 17 points and hit back-to-back triples to start the fourth as the Road Warriors continued to pull away. An alley-oop lay-up off a lob by Mike Ayonayon pushed NLEX’s lead to 77-66.

Guiao said NLEX now has a mindset in the bubble as if they are in a training camp.

“I took the pressure off the players. Sabi ko lang, ang gusto lang natin dito, parang nasa training camp lang tayo. Magpakundisyon tayo, and then let’s learn everyday, every practice, every game. If we are doing it right, we will win games. If we are doing it wrong, we go back to practice and correct the mistakes. Parang na-relax sila,” said Guiao.

JR Quinahan had 13 points and six rebounds in the NLEX win as the Road Warriors look to make it to the top eight in the next three games.

Rey Nambatac had 15 points and Jewel Ponferada added 10, but they were the only double digit scorers for the Elastopainters.

The scores:

NLEX 94 – Alas 18, Cruz 17, Quinahan 13, Soyud 9, Miranda 8, Ravena 7, Semerad 7, Paniamogan 5, Galanza 5, Varilla 3, McAloney 2, Ayonayon 0.

Rain or Shine 74 – Nambatac 15, Ponferada 10, Norwood 7, Rivero 7, Rosales 7, Torres 7, Belga 7, Mocon 5, Borboran 5, Wong 3, Onwubere 1, Tolentino 0, Yap 0, Doliguez 0, Arana 0.

Quarters: 24-18; 42-39; 64-57; 94-74.

