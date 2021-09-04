Cruz, Soyud carry load as NLEX rips Phoenix for third win in row

JERICHO Cruz scored 19 points and NLEX extended its winning streak to three, beating Phoenix Super LPG, 94-76, on Saturday in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

NLEX vs Phoenix recap

Raul Soyud returned to action after missing NLEX’s first game of restart and scored 17 points as the Road Warriors once again won on a collective effort to climb to solo fourth with a 4-2 win-loss slate.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Apart from the unbeaten TNT squad that has won all its five games so far, NLEX is the second hottest team in the league with three straight wins, two of which during the PBA restart without Kiefer Ravena.

Phoenix slipped to 2-5 and to 10th place in the standings.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said it was the effort of the players in the second half after the teams were tied at 45 that pulled them through the win.

Matthew Wright had 10 points for Phoenix Super LPG but went scoreless in the second half, following a defensive effort against him.

“I think it’s defensive intensity, our desire to win, it’s the challenge pose to us playing without Kiefer. We have to start defining ourselves without Kiefer from hereon. Nakaka-motivate din sa amin ‘yun,” said Guiao.

NLEX began the pullaway in the third with Cruz and Soyud connecting in an 11-1 run to build a 60-52 advantage.

JR Quinahan had 14 points. Kevin Alas and Don Trollano had 11 and nine points respectively, and combined for eight points in a late run to extend the gap to 10, 72-62, entering the fourth.

Cruz also put the finishing touches to the win, with back-to-back jumpers, 90-76, late in the fourth.

Vic Manuel had 13 points, and Chris Banchero had 12. Jason Perkins added 12 points and 12 rebounds, but Phoenix could not duplicate its rousing win over Rain or Shine on Thursday where Wright hit the game-winning basket.

The scores:

NLEX 94 – Cruz 19, Soyud 17, Quinahan 14, Alas 11, Trollano 9, Oftana 8, Miranda 5, Paniamogan 5, Porter 4, Ighalo 2, McAloney 0.

Phoenix Super LPG 76 – Manuel 13, Perkins 12, Banchero 12, Wright 10, Jazul 8, Melecio 5, Demusis 5, Chua 4, Garcia 3, Muyang 2, Pascual 2, Rios 0, Muyang 0.

Quarters: 22-25; 45-45; 72-62; 94-76.

