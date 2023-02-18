Alas, Semerad clutch as NLEX escapes Converge to spoil Franklin's 53

KEVIN Alas and Anthony Semerad drained crucial shots in the endgame as NLEX snapped a two-game skid with a 116-112 win over Converge on Saturday in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

NLEX vs Converge recap

Alas converted a three with 38.2 seconds left after Semerad completed a three-point play on the previous NLEX possession to grab the upper hand, 113-109.

The Road Warriors went on to hang on to the victory as they finally win a game after taking in Wayne Selden Jr. to replace Jonathon Simmons.

NLEX also spoiled the 53-point effort of Jamaal Franklin as it is now tied with Converge at third place with a 5-2 win-loss record.

Franklin still had a chance to tie the game but he missed a contested three, enabling Selden to seal the win with a free throw.

Selden finished with 35 points, while Alas scored 31 points, tying his career-high which he set during his conference debut in 2014.

Selden also had an all-around performance in a no-relief effort, finishing with seven rebounds, six assists, eight steals, and three blocks.

NLEX coach Frankie Lim said it was a gusty effort from his players as his team was playing shorthanded with injuries to a couple of players. Some were also in foul trouble with Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Jake Pascual getting their sixth foul.

“Ibang level of effort ‘yung pinakita nila,” said Lim. “Malaking bagay kasi ‘yung mga nagkulang ‘yung players ko due to injuries. Pati rotation ko nasira.”

Kris Rosales added 17 points, while Semarad had 16 points and shot 7-of-11 from the field.

The scores:

NLEX 116 – Selden 35, Alas 31, Rosales 17, Semerad 16, Ganuelas-Rosser 10, Doliguez 3, Trollano 2, Gabo 2, Paniamogan 0, Pascual 0.

Converge 112 – Franklin 53, Ahanmisi 22, Racal 10, Arana 8, Tratter 5, Ebona 4, Stockton 2, Balanza 1, Murrell 0.

Quarters: 23-28; 48-52; 80-80; 116-112.