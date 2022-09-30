NLEX rallies from 16 down to stun Blackwater for back-to-back wins

NLEX erected a huge run to close the game and complete a comeback from 16 points down to beat Blackwater, 105-102, on Friday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Kevin Alas spearheaded NLEX’s 15-5 blast of Blackwater to finish the game, and the Road Warriors stayed unbeaten after two games under lead assistant Adonis Tierra.

The Road Warriors overhauled a 64-48 deficit and a 97-90 disadvantage with four minutes left in the match to steal the win from the Bossing, who fell to 1-2 win-loss.

The NLEX coaching reigns is now turned over to head coach Frankie Lim, who was serving a one-game suspension he incurred during his previous stint as Barangay Ginebra coach in 2015.

Earl Clark also played a huge night as he had 38 points, 25 rebounds, and three blocks. He also started NLEX’s final run.

Alas made a lay-up, and chalked up an assist to Justin Chua, who drained the game-tying three at 97.

Alas finally gave NLEX’s first lead since 3-2 at the start of the match, with Matt Nieto extending the lead to four with a short jumper, 101-97.

Tierra said NLEX is already implementing the system of Lim, and he was happy that the players are already adopting to it.

“Malaking bagay. ‘Yung sistema ni coach for the past three days, we are practicing well and practicing great. Na-adopt agad nila ‘yung sistema. The good thing here is when we were trailing, hindi bumitaw ‘yung mga bata,” said Tierra.

Don Trollano had 18 points and eight rebounds, while Alas added 16 points for NLEX, which won despite shooting 6-of-35 from threes.

Baser Amer fired 26 points, and Cameron Krutwig added 18 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists but Blackwater failed to protect its big lead after nailing 12 triples in the game.

The scores:

NLEX 105 – Clark 38, Trollano 18, Alas 16, Nieto 10, Chua 9, Rosales 5, Ganuelas-Rosser 4, Miranda 3, Varilla 2, Ighalo 0.

Blackwater 102 – Amer 26, Krutwig 18, McCarthy 17, Ular 10, Banal 9, Taha 7, Jackson 5, Suerte 5, Rosario 3, Go 2, Ebona 0, Sena 0.

Quarters: 20-26; 45-56; 72-81; 105-102.

