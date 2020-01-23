NLEX to sign Ayonayon to two-year deal; McAloney, Soberano also offered rookie deals

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao on Thursday said the team will be signing three of its rookies in Mike Ayonayon, Will McAloney, and AC Soberano.

Guiao said a two-year offer was made on Ayonayon, while McAloney and Soberano have one-year deals on the table, which the three are expected to sign soon.

“By tomorrow,” said Guiao, when asked when the rookies will be signed.

Ayonayon was the third overall pick in the 2019 regular draft of the PBA, but is still currently playing for the San Juan Knights in the MPBL. Ayonayon missed Thursday’s practice with the Knights playing Iloilo.

McAloney, a product of University of San Carlos, also played in the MPBL with the Cebu, while Soberano, a former San Beda cager, also saw action with Bataan, but both have been attending NLEX practices.

Guiao said he is happy with the play of the rookies particularly with Ayonayon, who was one of the key players in the Knights’ run in the Datu Cup.

“We are very happy with our rookies. Si Mike Ayonayon, ang problema lang he is still very active in the MPBL and I think they have a chance of going deep in the playoffs. But we are happy with what we’ve seen,” said Guiao.

NLEX also has another rookie in Matt Nieto but he is still on loan with Gilas Pilipinas after he was picked by the Road Warriors in the special draft.